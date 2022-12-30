Controversial Influencer Andrew Tate Detained In Human Trafficking Raid

Divisive social media influence and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania on charges human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, authorities confirmed.

The self-described misogynist was arrested alongside his brother, Tristian, and two other suspects, with it suspected a troll-video made by Tate towards climate activist Greta Thunberg could have given away his location.

In the video, a pizza from Romanian chain Jerry’s Pizza was featured, with it understood sources close to the investigation told local news publication Gandul that anti-mafia prosecutors learned the pair were in Romania through their social media activity.

The four were be detained for 24 hours, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit confirmed in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.

The Tate brothers have been under criminal investigation since April and have made no comments about the arrest, however their lawyer confirmed they had been detained.

A spokesperson for Tate told the Daily Mirror no details could be provided about the incident, “however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can”.

Tate, who is banned from YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram have increased his Twitter significantly since being re-platformed amid the Elon Musk takeover.

