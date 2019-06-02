"Conversation Over": NSW Coach Brad Fittler Hilarious Sledge For Anthony Maroon

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

9 hours ago

NSW coach has Brad Fittler has sledged Triple M Footy commentator Anthony Maroon live on-air. 

Maroon, who loves an honest earn, propositioned Freddy to become his life coach. 

This after Queensland coach Kevin Walters installed a coach whisperer as part of his Origin team. 

It led to Freddy sledging Maroon which he had absolutely no response. 

This was part of a broader chat with Freddy who opened up on NSW Origin camp and what he expects during Origin 1 at Suncorp Stadium; hear the full chat.

 

