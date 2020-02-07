Good news: the fast-tracked season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine hits our screens tonight.

SBS kicks off season seven of the hit series with a double episode tonight, the same day as it arrives in the US.

The remainder of the 13 episodes this season will drop weekly after that, meaning all is right in the world once again.

All six seasons are available on Netflix as well, in case you need a binge to catch up on what's been happening in the 99.

Toit.