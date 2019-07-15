Cool, Dry Temps Are Increasing North Queensland Bushfire Danger

Bushfire season is coming, and we can take some simple action to be ready with temperatures creating perfect conditions for fires to spark.

From Thursday this week in North Queensland, the fire danger rating will be upgraded to 'high'.

Rural firies are urging anyone in or near bushland to make sure they check the rural firies website to help them plan and prepare.

Chris Spencer from the Rural Fire Service says it starts with some simple conversations with the family, neighbours and local wardens.

"Know what risk that they've got around their properties, ensuring that a bushfire survival plan is being spoken about within their household," says Chris.

Smoke will impact some areas, with planned burns from today at National Parks including Town Common, Cape Pallarenda, Bowling Green Bay and Pinnacles.

