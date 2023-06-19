Cool Heads Driver Education Program - Shepparton

CoolHeads Young Driver Program - A FREE, thought-provoking, confronting and informative road safety program with advice on a wide range of topics for young drivers.

Presented by Greater Shepparton Police and Local Agencies.

COOLHEADS Young Driver Program

• WEDNESDAY, July 26

• Riverlinks Westside - Cnr Homewood Drive & Echuca Road, Mooroopna

• Arrive by 6:45pm for a 7.00pm Start | Free Entry

• www.riverlinksvenues.com.au/whats-on

• Contact Senior Constable Mitch Bull (03) 5820 5827

ALL attendees are required to secure a (FREE) seat via the Riverlinks Ticketing process by telephone or online Victoria Police presents Cool Heads – Young Driver Education Program – Riverlinks (riverlinksvenues.com.au) IF a ‘Certificate of Attendance' is required for Court or otherwise one extra step is required on the night;

On arrival and before taking your seat; register your need for a certificate at the CoolHeads desk. Certificates will be prepared during the program and provided at the conclusion.

Proudly supported by Southern Cross Austereo.

The ‘Cool Heads’ program is more than just a road safety message, it is an opportunity for young drivers and parents to understand fully the consequences associated with road trauma and to discuss safe driving with police and guest presenters.

Shepparton Victoria Police, Greater Shepparton City Council and local agencies have been working together to educate young drivers with a free interactive education program, Cool Heads, since April 2008.

Cool Heads is a realistic, interactive and confronting program which reinforces that every risk taken on the road, whether small or big, can have extremely serious results.

The program has been very successful attracting attendance in excess of 100 participants to many of the sessions with Cool Heads also being used by the Court as a means of raising awareness of young driving offenders to the consequences of their actions. Program evaluations illustrate that the program is very popular amongst attendees, and highly relevant to their needs.

There is no cost to attend Cool Heads and the program is open to anyone from the community and court system aged 16 years and up. A certificate of attendance is also available if required.

If you would like more information please contact the Shepparton Police Station on 03 5820 5777. It is hoped that through the ongoing operation of the Cool Heads program, many young lives will be saved on our roads.