Coolangatta Is Getting A NEW Rooftop Bar To Kick Off Summer!

It's that time of year where we find a reason to knock off work early and ~secretly~ head down to our favourite watering hole to debrief (aka mingle our little hearts out) Why? Because SUMMER! Because COCKTAILS & BEER! Because...SUMMER AGAIN!

Well, get ready for all the mingling & refreshing bevvies because Coolangatta has a brand new bar where you can do ALL the de-briefing: Moxy's Rooftop Bar! The best part? It's all kicking off this Friday, December 6!

This premium rooftop bar is all about providing a great experience with epic water views and is positioned right in the heart of Coolangatta! You had me at rooftop and water views, to be honest.



Bar stools with seat cushions is heaven! Image: Moxy's Rooftop Bar

Opening just in time for a hot Gold Coast summer, Moxy's will be serving up a range of way-too-easy-to-drink cocktails, beers & ciders a-plenty, your fave spirits and some light finger foods to enjoy (because we gotta eat!)

There's a million reasons why you need to head south and get amongst the coolest rooftop bar to hit Cooly, but let this be another visual aid to get you to the front door at least:



Ya keen? Here's when you can waltz (or walk - whatever you feel, really) on in:

Thursday: 5pm-12am

Friday: 12pm-12am

Saturday: 12pm-12am

Sunday: 12pm-12am

You can find Moxy's Rooftop Bar at 2/152 Griffith St, Coolangatta (above The Aztec, FYI)

So, make sure you head on down & soak up the best rooftop views in Cooly!

Don't be a stranger! ;)

