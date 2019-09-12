Cops Are Looking For A Bloke For Meth Possession Who Looks Eerily Familiar...

If you enjoyed the case of the would-be thief who looked like Ross from Friends around this time last year, we're stoked to bring you the latest instalment of Celebrities Who Look Like Criminals.

Cops in Galesburg, Illinois, have put out a public appeal on Facebook for a one Todd W. Barrick Jnr, who is wanted for parole violation.

So far, so normal. Except the 50-year-old looks eerily like Mr Walter White, the fictional meth-making character from hit series Breaking Bad.

The final kicker? Barrick Jnr's parole violation is in relation to meth possession.

Understandably, Galesburg's well-meaning post has done little to actually help them find the bloke, and a lot for some Breaking Bad-related puns.

"He is not in danger... he IS the danger," said one commenter, while another added: "When you find him, say his name."

"Anyone checked under the launderette?" a third questioned.

Highly commended to this particular nugget of gold though: "He looks like he really regrets vandalising that paper towel dispenser."

