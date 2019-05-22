Cops called to brawlers in the middle of the street in Earlville.

Police were called to a street disturbance at about 6.40pm yesterday in Gommery Close near the intersection of Lissner Crescent, Earlville.

Four people were fighting in the street and police attempted to disperse the group.

It’s alleged a 45-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Earlville, turned on police and grabbed an officer around the waist.

The pair were restrained by police and charged with one count each of public nuisance, obstruct police and assault police.

Both are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on June 7.