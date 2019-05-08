Cops find cannabis plants while checking out an incident at a Mt Sheridan address.

Two men were charged yesterday following an incident at Mount Sheridan.

Police were called to a Bourke Close address at around 3pm following reports of a disturbance at the address involving two men who were known to each other.

Officers entered the address and spoke with a 26-year-old male resident. Another police crew located and spoke with another 28-year-old male resident outside the address.

Whilst attending to the incident, officers observed cannabis plants growing both inside and outside the address and a further search was conducted. Four plants and a number of pipes and other drug related items of interest were located and seized during the search.

Both men were charged with producing a dangerous drug and possession of drug utensils. The 26-year-old was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug whilst the older man was also charged with obstructing police.

They are scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this month.