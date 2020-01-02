Cops Weirdly Unsurprised To Find Driver Of Car With No Tyres To Be Over The Limit

In an astonishingly bald-faced attempt to just… style it out, a driver in the UK has been caught trying to drive their car with no front tyres.

Cops near Bury, Greater Manchester, spotted the vehicle “struggling to drive” on the motorway and on pulling them over, realised why.

A Tweet shared by the Greater Manchester Police included pictures of the incredible attempt, as well as the news that the driver had blown a blood alcohol reading six times over the local limit.

If only he’d learned from the other English bloke caught doing the exact same thing, albeit only missing one tyre rather than two, just a few weeks ago in Rotherham.

Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.