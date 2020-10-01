Corey Taylor Set To Debut His Solo Album In A Big Way

Heavy music icon Corey Taylor is releasing his solo debut in a big way this weekend.

We know and love him as the frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour, but now Corey is showing a different side of himself.

The hard rock singer's first ever solo album CMFT is available everywhere Friday 2nd October with Corey not letting the current restrictions get in his way of a big celebration, debuting the record in a live concert, cheekily titled Forum Or Against 'Em streamed worldwide from The Forum Theatre, Los Angeles.

Talking to Triple M about the new project, Corey Taylor knew there was a danger taking the solo route, listen to the full interview:





Aussie audiences can watch the huge gig from the comfort of their lounge rooms and if you've seen Corey live before, you know this show is gonna rock.

