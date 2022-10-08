Corica | Why A-League Has Reached A 'Turning Point'

Sydney FC boss Steve Corica believes the A-League has hit a "turning point", with a host of marquee signings leading the charge in a new direction for the league.

The 2022-23 A-League men's season features the marquee signing of Portuguese star and former Manchester United player Nani, who will line up for Melbourne Victory.

"It's great to have these players here because it lifts the game in Australia and the profile of the game which is what we want," Corica said on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

"There's been covid for two and a half years and there haven't been a lot of spectators coming to the games - I've got a good feeling about this year and that's going to change.

"It does feel like a turning point that the A-League is heading in the right direction."

