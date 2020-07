Emergency services were called to a crash involving two motorbikes north of Woolgoolga on Thursday afternoon.

According to NSW Ambulance, the two motorbikes collided on Stuart’s Road at Corindi just after 2:30pm.

A 17 year old sustained a chest injury, while a 15 year old suffered a suspected fracture to their arm.

Both teenagers were taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a stable condition.