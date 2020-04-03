Corona Has Had To Suspend Beer Production

The company that makes Corona, Grupo Modelo, has had to suspend production of its flagship beer due to the Coronavirus — but it’s not because of the name.

The Mexican government has shuttered non-essential businesses, meaning the brewery has had to stop production and marketing of its beer (something you’d thankfully be unlikely to see in Australia).

Don’t stress though — Grupo Modelo reckon they can “guarantee the supply of beer”, according to CNN.

Even though the beer shares its name with the deadly virus currently wreaking havoc on the entire world, sales haven’t gone down.

The company that imports the beer to America, Constellation Brands, says that sales went up 8.9% in the first three months of the year.

