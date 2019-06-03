Coroner set to hand down findings into death of Holly Winta Brown today.

Northern Coroner Nerida Wilson is set to hand down her findings into the sudden and shock death of Julatten teenager Holly Winta Brown later today.

It's been 4 years since the 17 year-old died of unknown causes at the Laura Rodeo and Races on June 27 2015.

An inquest was held last year in Cairns to look at three main points including: the medical care Holly received the day she died, the planning of the event with provisions to emergency medical care and how and when she died.

Holly had reportedly said she felt unwell after travelling to the event with her family.