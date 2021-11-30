Coronial Inquest Into Missing Byron Bay Back Packer Begins

The coronial inquest into the Byron Bay disappearance of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez has begun.

The 18-year-old Belgian teenager went missing two years ago in Byron Bay after being kicked out of the Cheeky Monkey’s bar on May 31, 2019.

Hayez was nearing the end of his trip around Australia when he was ejected from the bar at around 11PM without having the opportunity to inform his friends.

Police have found no remains, clothes or phone belonging to Hayez since his disappearance.

Investigators have managed to locate the teenager’s hat in bushland he is believed to have walked through on his way home.

Despite investigators failing to locate the teenager’s phone, it continued to give off a signal until the following day.

A theory has been put forward to the NSW Coroners Court in Byron Bay by Counsellor Kellie Edwards, that Hayez attempted to climb the cliff face at Cosy Corner beach before falling into the ocean and being swept out.

The investigation has since disproved this theory with investigators finding no proof that Hayez engaged in reckless behaviour, dangerous activities and very rarely engaged in alcohol or drug consumption.

After the family of Hayez expressed that the 18-year-old was excited to return home to continue his engineering studies, Counsellor Edwards has said there is “no evidence” to support a suicide theory.

It is believed Hayez consumed “goon” with other backpackers at his hostel before heading off to Cheeky Monkey’s at around 9PM on the night of his disappearance.

Hayez then consumed two schooners of beer.

CCTV footage of Hayez shows him stumbling on occasion but no solid evidence that he was heavily intoxicated.

According to Counsellor Edwards, the backpackers Mr Hayez was with were not aware he had been kicked out of the bar and did not believe Hayez was drunk enough to warrant ejection from the bar.

“Theo didn’t seem drunk and others in the bar seemed much more drunk,” she said.

Theo’s google history showed he had searched for directions back to his hostel after being ejected from the bar before turning off his location services to preserve battery.

The inquest into Theo’s disappearance will continue for two weeks.

