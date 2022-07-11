Cost Of Living Concerns Top The Latest “Mood Of The Nation” Report

The surging cost of living is the top concern for most Australians, according to a new survey of national priorities.

Research collected from 1201 Australians in the SEC Newgate “Mood of the Nation” report for June 2022, reveals the cost of living was a “top three issue” with 40 per cent of participants, while 68 per cent rated cost of living as “extremely important”.

The report in a snapshot:

Those nominating cost of living as their number one issue has doubled since March, up from 29% to 60% in June.

Pessimism about the economy is growing: in just one month, the number of Australians who think things will improve in three months has dropped 21% from 57% to just 36%.

Even before recent moves by the banks to step beyond the official cash rate, concerns about interest rates were up 5% in a month to 38%. This is despite nearly half of those surveyed saying they believe the rise was appropriate.

People’s biggest cost of living pain points were, in order, groceries, petrol, electricity bills, insurance policies, gas bills, rent and mortgages.

SEC Newgate research partner David Stolper said the national mood had “soured this month with surging concern about rising costs and growing pessimism about the future of the economy”.

“By and large, the public continues to back the federal government’s handling of cost-of-living and energy issues, although any missteps will likely by harshly judged by an increasingly anxious electorate,” he said.

“Cost-of-living issues continue to surge,” the report said. “Unprompted mention of cost-of-living has risen for the fourth consecutive month with 60 per cent nominating it as an issue that is most important to them right now (up from 50 per cent last month).”

“Grocery prices and petrol prices remain the main specific cost-of-living issues, with energy prices also concerning as new retail price hikes are announced.”

The mood of the nation also shows Australians are now far more pessimistic about the future, in part due to Jim Chalmers promise to not “mince words” on the economic outlook.

“This month has seen a sharp increase in pessimism about the economy,” it said, “(but) overall, 52 per cent still feel Australia is heading in the right direction.”

"Overall, people were satisfied with the Federal Government’s performance to date with 71% thinking the Government is doing an excellent, good or fair job," the report said, with support for Federal Labor as the better party to manage cost of living jumping to 42%, up from 30% in April.

While the response to the minimum wage increase was also favourable with 61% seeing it as appropriate.

“Similarly, around half (47 per cent) feel the RBA’s recent 0.5 per cent interest rate rise was appropriate, with 31 per cent considering it too high and 9 per cent … too low,” the survey said

