Cost Of Living Crisis Forces One In Four Australians To Skip Meals

Fifty-six per cent of Australians have been made to cut back on essential items, while 24 per cent have skipped meals due to the current cost of living crisis, a new survey revealed.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ATCU) surveyed 3000 people and found that 21 per cent had sold assets to keep up with rising costs and 14 per cent had been forced to move to or look for more affordable housing.

The data identified how vulnerable ten years of record low wage growth and 18 months of intense wage cuts have made the Australian workforce and economy.

“A decade without wage growth followed by deep real wage cuts means millions of Australians are cutting back, skipping meals and being forced out of their homes.,” ACTU Secretary Sally McManus said.

“Employers publicly arguing against wage growth are directly undermining the Australian economy.”

This week, the Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill is expected to pass parliament which the ACTU described as “a great step towards getting wages moving and giving working people the tools they need to bargain for wage growth which keeps up with the cost of living”.

“The bill before the parliament this week is a great step forward which will give working people better access to bargaining, but huge loopholes in our workplace laws remain which allow employers to slash wages and conditions. These have to end,” Ms McManus said.

