Cost Of Living Payment Rolls Out As Inflation Hits Record High

Six-million Australians will be getting a $250 boost from today in a bid to ease the cost of living.

The one-off payment announced in the federal budget will be given to pensioners, carers, veterans, job seekers, eligible self-funded retirees, and concession card holders.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Delivered in Josh Frydenberg's fourth budget, the treasurer told Seven it's part of the plan to bring down living expenses.

"It equates to $1.5 billion of government support, and it builds on the other cost of living announcements that we made in the budget, including halving the fuel excise, which has seen the cost of petrol come down considerable" - Mr Frydenberg

Mr Fyrdenberg continues to spruik the government's plan for pandemic recovery was working, with unemployment predicted to reach 3.75 per cent in September, the lowest level since 1974.

'Three years ago, we said to the Australian people that under the Coalition, the economy would be stronger. We delivered,' he said in his budget night speech.

However, the token gesture could be overshadowed by a slew of additional costs to living with interest rates predicted to rise from June, pushing up mortgages, and driving inflation up to 4.25 per cent, the highest in 14 years.

The latest Consumer Price Index stats set to be released on Wednesday are expected to hit a new high.

Food prices will dominate the Australian Bureau of Statistics report of the March quarter consumer price inflation figures, with the headline rate is set to come in at about 4.5 per cent, along with mortgages and petrol.

Not surprising for most households will be food prices almost doubling in the first three months of 2022 from the December quarter rising 1.3% according to predictions from the Commonwealth Bank.

While petrol prices, which spiked after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are still on the rise, despite a small reprieve with the federal governments temporary cut in the fuel excise.

The short-term relief of $250, coinciding with the CPI release, might seem like a smart political move from the Morrison government, but for many Australians struggling with escalating pandemic-related price rises, the gesture is more transparent than transformational.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr