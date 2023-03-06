Cost-Of-Living Pressures Trigger Record Demand For Lifeline’s Resources

Lifeline has revealed more Australian are reaching out more than ever before in need of its services.

Data from the Lifeline’s search engine shown there were over 26,000 searches for assistance and support in January 2023 alone across Australia, the highest on record.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Referral searches by Lifeline’s helpline counsellors specifically relating to financial issues and homelessness went up 49 per cent between August 2022 and January 2023.

Lifeline Australia CEO Colin Seery said it was important for anyone struggling to know that the organisation is available 24/7 to provide support.

“As well as telephone and digital support, Lifeline has 41 centres across Australia. Some of these centres offer face-to-face crisis support and counselling, including financial counselling,” Mr Seery said.

“Many of these centres are reporting a significant increase in demand for financial support, including food distribution. We are seeing this happen right now, all across the country.

“Our centres are reporting an increase in help seekers who have never experienced financial stress before.

“And we know cost of living pressures also disproportionately impact the most vulnerable, including people who are unemployed, renters and young families.”

If you, or someone you know are feeling overwhelmed, Lifeline encourages people to connect in the way you feel most comfortable.

You can phone Lifeline to speak to a Crisis Supporter on 13 11 14 (24/7), text 0477 131 114 (24/7) or chat to Lifeline online(24/7).

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.