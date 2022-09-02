Cost Of The Humble Spud Expected To Rise As Potato Farmers Secure Price Increase

Rain in Tasmania could be the deciding factor in whether the price of chips goes up, or not.

A wet winter along with soaring fertiliser and fuel prices and "tense" negotiations over this season's crop prices, could see the humble spud sprout a higher cost.

It comes after a difficult couple of years, with prices increasing, in part due to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, with potato farmers pushing large buyers for a price rise as their own costs skyrocket.

But Tasmania's two major processors, Simplot and McCain Food Services, who package frozen potato chips for food service and retail industries, have only just signed off on prices, according to the ABC.

An extra $105 a tonne was initially offered by Simplot, but farmers said it didn't cover the cost of growing their crop.

"We as growers have to be mindful of their rising costs as well, we can't just keep putting our hand out — it's got to be justifiable," potato grower and contractor Stuart Applebee told ABC.

"Lucky enough Simplot recognised that our costs have skyrocketed and they've helped us be more sustainable into this next season."

In the meantime, Mr Applebee said the long, wet winter has left planting his crop very close to his deadline, with summer fired dependant on Tassie rainfall.

