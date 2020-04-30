Cotton Calls Time On Perth Wildcats

It's been speculated a bit over the last month, but today Bryce Cotton officially made the call to leave the Perth Wildcats and head back to the US.

In a statement on Instagram, Cotton said the timing was not ideal, however it was in his and the family's best interests to opt out of the rest of the contract.

Cotton is the reigning MVP of the NBL, as well as being awarded the MVP of the revised best of three Grand Final.

He leaves Perth being apart of three championship wins, averaging nearly 23 points per game and having fans discussing whether he is the best player to play for the Wildcats.