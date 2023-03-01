Cough Syrups Recalled Following Link To Anaesthesia Anaphylaxis

Cough syrups are among the 55 medications being recalled from shelves following a safety investigation by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

The recalls come after a link was found between pholcodine-containing medicines and an increased risk of anaphylactic reactions to certain medicines used as muscle relaxants during general anaesthesia.

The medication will also be cancelled from the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.

Pholcodine is used in over-the-counter pharmacy medicines to treat non-productive (dry) cough, particularly in syrups and lozenges.

It is also used in combination with other medicines in products that treat the symptoms of cold and flu.

TGA Head Adjunct Professor John Skerritt said it was difficult to “reliably predict who may be at risk of anaphylaxis during anaesthesia”, a key factor in the medicines’ cancellation.

“Some patients undergoing emergency surgery may not be in a position to talk to their anaesthetist at all and while surgical facilities may ask about which prescription medicines a patient is taking, they may not ask about over the counter products,” Mr Skerrit said.

“I urge consumers to check if any of your over-the-counter cold and flu medicines contain pholcodine and, if they do, ask your doctor or pharmacist to suggest an alternative treatment.

'If you will need general anaesthesia and have taken pholcodine in the past 12 months, I advise you to tell your health professional.”

