Could Freo Be The World's New Hollywood? Maybe, Just Maybe It Can

Covid has thrown up all sorts of issues this year but if there's one thing that could come out of it that we reckon is potentially awesome news, it's the idea of Freo becoming a film hub for the world.

In essence, a new Hollywood.

Today, a variety of professional film makers, including directors, actors and producers, converged on an industrial site in O'Connor, with a view to making it the epicentre for movie production.

Feature films, made right here in Perth.

Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt said establishing a screen production hub at Jones Street would be a welcome development.

“Fremantle is a really attractive destination for film makers because we’ve got a great mix of locations, from beautiful heritage buildings to big industrial warehouses, funky shops and cafes and the river and the ocean.

“Establishing a film hub in Fremantle represents a great opportunity for local businesses that could provide services ranging from accommodation and catering right through to set construction and transportation."

