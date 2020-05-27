Could Manly Win The Premiership? Yes, Says MG - If They Do One Thing

As far as MG is concerned, all bets are off when it comes to the rest of the 2020 season.

Yesterday, the former Panthers legend mapped out how he could see the Tigers, the Bulldogs AND the Dragons winning this year's competition, explaining that the revised draw will require more endurance and stamina from the code's players than ever before.

But when asked how he rated the Sea Eagles' chances of being crowned 2020 Premiers, MG had one "simple solution" for the Manly side.

Listen below:

