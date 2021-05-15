Could The Duck Have Coached North Melbourne?

Damo delivered an investigation to the Saturday Rub, explaining that Wayne Carey and Malcolm Blight were approached to coach together as part of a succesion plan at North Melbourne.

A major 'what if' moment, Damo seeked confirmation from both the Duck and former Kangaroos president James Brayshaw about what unfolded during a 2009 coaching hunt.

"Part of this plan had a succession plan with Wayne Carey to take over as coach from Malcolm Blight after two years." Damo explains.

Damo describes what could have been "arguably the greatest coaching lineup of all time". However, this was all news to JB who denied knowing any information.

"Nobody knows about this at all," Carey said. "I can say that I did receive phone calls, and spoke to Blighty."

"Might've got a couple of premierships for them ..." Duck replied!

