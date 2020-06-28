Could The Sydney Roosters Actually Afford To Sign David Fifita?!

David Fifita is set for a significant upgrade once his contract comes to an end this season.

The 20-year-old has a million dollar a season offer on the table from the Gold Coast Titans, while the Broncos will throw all they can to keep him at the club.

However, reports in the Daily Telegraph suggest the Sydney Roosters are now in the hunt to snare the prized signature of Fifita.

But can the Roosters actually afford it?

Salary sombrero jokes aside, Paul Kent and James Hooper explained the incredible roster management which could allow the signing of Fifita at the Tri-Colours.

