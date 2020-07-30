Could This Be The Weirdest & Funniest Pub Ban In Australia?!

This morning on the show, Banksy & Pinky realised that you don't have to be a human to get kicked out of a pub!

In the loosest story to come out of a outback Queensland pub, The Yaraka Hotel, has created a barricade to stop some good ol' Aussie animals coming inside.

You see, there have been some very badly behaved emus causing a ruckus, so, they've been BANNED.

We're not joking. You have to listen to how this came about!

Missed the chat? Here's what happened between the pub and the emus: