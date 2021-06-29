Townsville was on the verge of facing heavier restrictions after a Sunshine Coast woman tested positive to the Delta variant of Covid-19.

A raft of restrictions were re-introduced across eleven south-east Queensland council areas on Monday after two locally acquired cases were detected across the state.

Set to remain until July 13th, residents in the zones, which included Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast, were subjected to a plethora of restrictions, including the wearing of masks at all times when indoors and adhering to limited gathering capacities.

While the rules didn’t originally apply to Townsville, local officials made a point of clarifying that anyone who arrived in the city from the south would still have to wear a face covering.

Could Townsville Be Subjected To Covid Restrictions?

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.