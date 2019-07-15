Could We Be Flying Out of Wellcamp Airport to New Zealand in The Near Future?

It’s one of the most beautiful countries in the world, only 3-hours away by plane and if an ambitious plan being tossed around takes off we could soon be getting there without having to leave our backyard.

Toowoomba Regional Council, Wellcamp Airport along with various other business and community representatives meet last week with our New Zealand sister city, Whanganui District Council discussing the logistics of a Whanganui to Wellcamp Airport direct flights.

The idea thrown around were to have a passenger service between the two cities with the underbelly of the plane being used for product transport.

The proposal is not something that will happen overnight, it would take several years before we would have take-off.

All those in favour?

