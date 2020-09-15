Council Adds 227ML Of Supplementary Water To Lake Wyangan

Griffith City Council added 277ML of supplementary water to Lake Wyangan last month, forming part of the investment into the long-term solutions to the water quality issues at North Lake Wyangan.

The added water, in addition to the rainfall experienced in August, has seen the Lake rise approximately 0.15m.

Council’s Lake Wyangan & Catchment Management – Project Officer, Mr Tom Mackerras said:

“We understand the community have expressed concern over the low volumes of water at the Lake, however it has been part of the project Council has undertaken to improve the water quality.

“In the coming months, more water will be added to the Lake with regular testing to be carried out to monitor the water quality and any possible changes the addition will make.”

For more information on Council's long term plan, head to the Council website or call 02 6962 8100.

