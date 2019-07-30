Council Are Halving Pet Adoption Prices For A Fortnight

There’s a few ways you can keep warm during a Townsville ‘winter’:

Drink lots of coffee

Wear a snuggie

Drink lots of coffee while wearing a snuggie

Cuddle a cat or doggo

That last step is about to become a reality for locals who are ready to adopt from Council’s Animal Care and Adoption Centre.

For the next 2 weeks they’re dropping the adoption price by 50% which will see prices ranging from $46-$179.

We’ve had a browse and the animals available for adoption range from 9 weeks old through to adults.

Jump on Council’s website to meet some of the gorgeous faces now like Arcadia, Darla, and Aladdin, then get ready to experience love at first sight.

