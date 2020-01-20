Council Are Urging Residents To Protect Themselves Against Dengue Fever

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region councils are urging residents to protect themselves against dengue after 13 cases were confirmed in Rockhampton last year.

The dengue campaign is part of an EHWIM (Environmental Health Whitsunday Isaac and Mackay) initiative.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said it was concerning that dengue cases had been confirmed so close to home.

“We need everyone to do their part to prevent a dengue outbreak in our region, as dengue mosquitoes breed in stagnant water around the house,” he said.

“We’re urging residents to tip out any water in pot plant bases and containers, store items that can hold water in a dry spot or undercover, throw out any rubbish lying around and clean out your gutters.

“Dengue mosquitoes only need a small amount of water to breed in, so it’s important to keep the area around your house clean, so water doesn’t pool in areas and become stagnant.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said it was important for residents to familiarise themselves with the warning signs of dengue.

“The symptoms of dengue fever include headaches, fevers, aches and pains, nausea, vomiting and, in some rare cases, can result in death,” she said.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, please see a doctor immediately.”

Mackay Regional Councillor Karen May said residents in areas prone to mosquitos should take adequate steps to protect themselves from being bitten.

“When outdoors, make sure you wear long sleeves, trousers, a hat and use an effective insect repellent,” she said.

“It is also a good idea to make sure your window and door screens do not have any tears in them to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house and spray your house with insect repellent regularly.”

For further dengue prevention tips visit your local council’s website www.mackay.qld.gov.au/dengue or Queensland Health’s website www.health.qld.gov.au/dengue.