Council Contributes To Sustainability Initiatives

This week, Rockhampton Regional Council contributed $6000 towards two community-led projects focused on protecting, maintaining and enhancing our Region's natural environment.

Council’s Environment Spokesperson, Councillor Drew Wickerson, said this is the second round of funding offered through Council’s Community Assistance Program – Environment and Sustainability Scheme.

“There are some fantastic environmental initiatives happening within the Rockhampton Region, which we are able to support through this great program,” said Cr Wickerson.

“For example, in this round of funding we have contributed $3000 to Capricornia Catchments for a project being run in partnership with Birdlife Capricornia.

“The project is designed to help improve the habitat for a variety of threatened or endangered birds in the Port Alma area, including the Capricorn yellow chat, the bar-tailed godwit, curlew sandpiper, greater sand plover, and the lesser sand plover.

“We have also contributed $3000 to Capricorn Conservation Council to upgrade their website and support their ‘communicating for conservation’ activities.

“We are delighted to support great community led environmental projects such as these through this funding.

“Applications for the next round of funding open in September. If you’re working on a project that aims to protect, maintain, and enhance our natural environment or strengthens our community’s capacity to live sustainably, please don’t hesitate to apply.”

Eligible organisations can apply for the Community Assistance Program – Environment and Sustainability Scheme via the Rockhampton Regional Council website: https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Grants-and-Sponsorships/Community-Assistance-Program