Council donates funds to RFDS facility

City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin OAM (centre) and CEO Andrew Meddle (right) present a cheque for $15,000 to Mount Gambier RFDS Support Group President Bill Russon (left).

City of Mount Gambier has provided a $15,000 donation to the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) Patient Transfer Facility. Resolving to make the donation at the full meeting of Council in November 2019, City of Mount Gambier representatives today visited the new facility to make a presentation to RFDS Mount Gambier Support Group President Bill Russon.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service lands twice a day in the Limestone Coast to airlift patients for life saving surgery or specialist treatment.

Council recognises the vital role the RFDS play in supporting our community in times of critical need and we are very pleased to provide support for the first facility of this type in regional Australia. - - City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin OAM

The patient transfer facility has been transformed from an existing hangar into a state-of-the-art facility including ambulance bay and intensive care unit that will enhance patient care and operational response times for critical patients in the Limestone Coast.

“The donation from City of Mount Gambier has assisted in the transformation of the hangar with the facility set to provide a new standard of care as well as upgrading comfort levels for patients, crews and service delivery partners,” Mr Russon said.

“Thank you to the City of Mount Gambier, you can be sure your generous donation will benefit the Mount Gambier community for decades to come.”

The facility is set to become operational in April this year.

“We are very grateful for the service provided by the RFDS which is of significant benefit to the residents of the City of Mount Gambier and the wider region and I thank them for all they do,” Mayor Martin said.

“I also wish to acknowledge the work of the Mount Gambier RFDS support group who work tirelessly volunteering their time to raise funds for this worthy cause.”

To make a donation or find out more about the project click here.

https://www.flyingdoctor.org.au/about-the-rfds/stories/be-part-flying-doctor-history-mount-gambier/