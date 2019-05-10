Council Have Set Traps To Capture Roaming Dog On Castle Hill

Don't approach the traps

10 May 2019

Due to more sightings of wild dogs, traps have been set up on Castle Hill to try and catch the animals.  

Townsville City Council received reports of a roaming black dog on the exercise hub and are now waiting for results.  

Residents are urged to report any sightings to Council so that action can be taken. 

If you're hitting Castle Hill this weekend make sure you stay away from any wild dogs and the live traps. 

If Council are able to capture the dog, it will taken to the Animal Shelter for a behavioural assessment and microchip scan.

To report any wild dog sightings, contact Council on 13 48 10.

