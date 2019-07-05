Council Hopeful To Have Pinnacles Gallery Opened Before Christmas

The recovery continues across Townsville from the February floods, and the timeline for Riverway's art gallery has been revised.

Pinnacles Gallery sustained extensive mould and water damage during the monster monsoon, with recovery starting back in March and expected to take a few months still.

Council have updated that they're hoping to have art back on the walls before the year is out.

As for the lagoons at Riverway, initial plans were to have them operating again by the end of this month, but that date was recently pushed to mid-August.