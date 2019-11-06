Council hosts Recycling Week activities

The Riddoch & Main Corner Complex and Mount Gambier Library are hosting activities as part of National Recycling Week. The Planet Ark initiative is the annual opportunity for councils, workplaces, schools and individuals to brush up on their recycling knowledge.

The Mount Gambier community will have the opportunity to replenish their wardrobes for free by participating in the Mount Gambier Library Clothes Swap on Monday 11 November 2019 from 3:30pm to 6:30pm.

The Clothes Swap will coincide with a free screening of the ‘2040’ documentary at The Riddoch & Main Corner Complex.

“The Library will be open for an additional hour to allow people to pop by after work, collect their new items of clothing and then head over to watch the free screening of 2040,” Team Leader Library Programs Kristi Leamey said.

The public can donate up to five items per person for the Clothes Swap by dropping them at the Mount Gambier Library on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 November during opening hours.

“For every piece donated you will receive a token that can then be used to obtain a new item of clothing at the Monday evening event,” Ms Leamey said.

“So now is the time to go through your wardrobe and donate any items that you haven’t worn for a while.”

Items must be in good, clean condition and can be anything from handbags to shoes, shorts and jumpers.

The screening of 2040 will commence at 6:30pm in the Dress Circle at the Riddoch & Main Corner Complex and will be followed by a discussion led by City of Mount Gambier Environmental Sustainability Officer Aaron Izzard.

The 2040 documentary is the work of award-winning director Damon Gameau who embarks on a journey to explore what the future would look like by the year 2040 if we embraced the best practice solutions to improve our planet and shifted them into mainstream practice. - - The Riddoch & Main Corner Coordinator Talie Teakle

“It’s really refreshing to be able to present a good news story about the future of the planet and we’re very happy to be able to host these screenings for free to the community.”

“The film is a must-see for all families,” Ms Teakle said.

The Dress Circle will host another screening of 2040 on Sunday 24 November 2019 at 1:00pm. The second screening will be followed by children’s recycled art competition at the Mount Gambier Library.

“The Children’s Cave at the Library will have an array of clean, household recyclables for children to turn trash into art,” Ms Leamey said.

The children’s creations will be judged by a VIP on Monday 25 November 2019 with prizes awarded in two age group categories.