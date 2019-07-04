Council Invites You To Attend NAIDOC Week Ceremony In Griffith

Griffith City Council is inviting members of the community to help officially mark the start of NAIDOC Week in Griffith by attending a flag raising ceremony Monday 8 July, 10.30am outside Council’s Administration Building.

NAIDOC Week, running from Sunday 7 July to Sunday 14 July, is a celebration of the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and this year's theme is "VOICE. TREATY. TRUTH."

Voice. Treaty. Truth. were three key elements to the reforms set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart. These reforms represent the unified position of First Nations Australians.

The NAIDOC Week flag raising ceremony will take place at 10:30am outside Council Chambers, with a special morning tea held following the ceremony.

Mayor John Dal Broi said Council recognises the importance of Aboriginal people in the history and growth of Griffith and its surrounding villages.

“We also acknowledge the Wiradjuri people as traditional owners of the land and waters and pay respect to Wiradjuri elders past, present and future,” said Cr Dal Broi

“NAIDOC week is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together in a positive way to recognise the enormous contribution that Indigenous Australians make to the community.”

Work is also progress on to develop Council’s first ever Reconciliation Action Plan.

“This plan will make sure the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community of Griffith has a strong voice to Council,” said Cr Dal Broi

A number of other community events will be held in the city throughout NAIDOC Week including the NAIDOC Family Fun day on 11 July 11am -2pm at the South sides Leagues Club Oval, featuring a Free BBQ, face painting, NRL clinic, Petting Zoo, traditional Indigenous games and much more.

The NAIDOC awards night will be held on 13 July at Griffith Ex-Serviceman's Club starting at 6pm - tickets available from the Griffith Aboriginal Medical Service.