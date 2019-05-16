Council Invites You To Give Your Thoughts On KidsTown!

Greater Shepparton City Council is inviting the community to give feedback on the renewal of KidsTown.

Founded in 1995 by the local community, KidsTown is one of the nation’s largest adventure playgrounds and has attracted significant visitation to the region for more than 20 years.

KidsTown continues to offer a wide range of activities for children and is now focusing on redeveloping its services to be a vital entity to benefit the entire community.

Greater Shepparton City Council Manager Active Living, David Booth said the need for renewal within the park was identified and will be a focus for the adventure park moving forward into the future.

“KidsTown has been a fantastic experience for children and families across the region for years and now approaching the 25th anniversary Council is focusing on updating the park,” Mr Booth said.

“It is important to keep up with the changing needs of families and children’s play behavior has changed over the years with new and innovating playground equipment available to provide hours of entertainment.”

Designed to entertain, stimulate and educate children, the five acre adventure park provides play spaces, giant slides, train rides and mazes for children of all abilities.

Council is now seeking public feedback to ensure KidsTown meets the needs of the community in the future.

The planning scope will include the many services KidsTown currently offers and what members of the community would like to see introduced to the adventure park.

You can take the survey here until Friday, May 24.