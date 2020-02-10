Council Pushes For Caution On Roads In Anticipation Of Grape Harvest

With this year's grape and wine vintage well underway, council is reminding road users to stay alert in order to ensure the 2020 crops are transported safely from the farm to receival points.

According to GCC's Road Safety and Traffic Officer Greg Balind, complying with relevant legislation and allowing heavy vehicles plenty of room not only ensures safety for all road users, but minimises potential for fruit and juice spills.

“In the past several seasons a number grape spills upon our roads has resulted in other drivers losing control of their vehicles or being unable to safely stop at intersections." - Mr Balind

You can report a grape spill by calling Council on (02) 6962 8100.

