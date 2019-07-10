Council’s CHANGE Project Brings Meditation Tour to the Darling Downs

The Toowoomba Regional Council (TRC) is inviting the community to look after their wellbeing by considering an introduction to Sahaja Yoga meditation. As part of the CHANGE project, Meditate Australia will be hosting five free sessions in Crows Nest, Highfields and Toowoomba, to coincide with their nationwide tour.

TRC Library and Cultural Services Portfolio Leader, Cr Joe Ramia said the program provided by Meditate Australia is one of the well-being initiatives offered through TRC’s CHANGE project.

“The CHANGE Project provides affordable health and fitness options for the Toowoomba Region community, including free volunteer run meditation classes weekly, to support and promote positive and mental wellbeing.

“Meditate Australia, who are providing the free introductory sessions, is an enterprise overseen by volunteers that focuses on introducing people to the experience and benefits of meditation and aims to make it easily accessible to everyone.

“Approximately fifteen volunteers will be providing multiple opportunities to participate in a meditation workshop.

The free sessions will be held on Wednesday 17 July at:

Crows Nest Community Centre, William St, Crows Nest from 9.00am to 10.00am

East Creek Community Centre, 43 Kitchener St, Toowoomba from 10.00am to 11.00am

Peacehaven Park, 56 Kuhls Rd, Highfields from 11.00am to 12.00pm

University of Southern Queensland, West St, Toowoomba from 11.30am to 2.00 pm

Grand Central Shopping Centre, Toowoomba from 9.00am to 5.30pm

“The CHANGE Project offers ongoing activities for those who would like to continue the practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation, as well as other meditation activities.”

To register for one of the Sahaja Yoga Meditation sessions phone 1300 724 252 or visit www.meditateaustralia.com.au.

For more information about the CHANGE Project activities, please visit www.tr.qld.gov.au/change or phone 131 872.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!