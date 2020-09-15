Council's Next Dump For Free Weekend Will Fall In October

Spring has sprung, and with Griffith City Council's Dump For Free coming up next month, what better time to start your spring cleaning?

Whether you're having your own backyard blitz ready for the BBQ season, cleaning out your home, shed or man cave, or just decluttering for the warmer months, Griffith's next Dump For Free weekend will be held on October 17 - 18 at the Tharbogang Waste Management Centre and Yenda Waste Management Centre from 8am - 5pm daily.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the weekend will look a little different to past events. Council's Waste Operations Manager, Mr John Roser elaborated:

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions, each vehicle entering both waste facilities will have to scan a QR Code, and any passenger of the vehicle will also be asked to scan a QR Code as well.

“If unable to scan the QR Code a COVID-19 declaration form will be provided by staff on the day, and refusal to scan the QR Code will result in denying access to the waste facility.

“Each Disposal Site will have staff ensuring that social distancing guidelines a being kept. Please note that due to the COVID-19 restrictions waste disposal times may vary and Council Staff will be monitoring social distancing."

The Dump For Free weekends aim to address the issue of illegal dumping on roadsides, which has costed Council more than $40,000 to clean up in past.

These weekends have proven to be a big hit, with close to 1200 residents using the service earlier in the year.

The Centres can be accessed 7 days per week from 8am – 5pm outside of the Dump For Free weekend.

