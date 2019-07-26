Council's Revamped Designs For Newcastle Beach Revealed

Images: City of Newcastle

Newcastle Council's new concept designs for the redevelopment of Newcastle Beach have been released.

The skate bowl is no longer protruding onto the beach itself and has instead been moved to the site of the old skate park at South Newcastle Beach.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says the changes have been made with community feedback in mind.

“While these are concept plans only, they demonstrate that we can have a bowl suitable for intermediate skaters and accessible for wheelchair sports, without the need for it to protrude onto the beach,” the Lord Mayor said.







“These concepts allow us to work with the community, skaters, coastal engineers, environmental and geo-technical experts to determine more detailed designs for this stage of the Bathers Way project.



“We’re now asking the community to have their say on these concepts as we undertake formal consultation, refine the detailed designs, and ultimately start construction.”



Detailed plans are yet to be released. It's hoped work will begin next year.

You can have your say on the concepts here.