Council seeks input to develop business support plan

City of Mount Gambier is committed to continue working with the community to prepare for a strong recovery following COVID-19. Having provided financial support to sporting, community and tourism tenants and residents experiencing hardship, supporting community services and continuing to roll out capital works programs, Council is now seeking to understand the current needs of the business community.

City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin is calling on local business owners and operators to complete a short online survey to assist Council to understand the challenges currently facing the business community.

“Council recognise the important role business plays in our community by providing employment opportunities and supporting the local economy,” Mayor Martin said.

“The ‘Our City, Our Response’ strategy aims to ensure the local economy is in a solid position to rebound following the devastation caused by the pandemic.”

To do this we need input from our local businesses so Council can build a strong and robust plan to assist them during these difficult times. - - Mayor Lynette Martin OAM

Council staff and Elected Members met online with business leaders this afternoon to seek their input and backing for the initiative.

Mount Gambier Chamber of Commerce President Hayley Neumann said the board are making contact with members to provide their support at this time.

“We’re in the process of checking in with all our members at present to see how they’re going in these challenging times,” Ms Neumann said.

“We understand there is a lot of pain out there and the board recognise that it is important we work together in the community to keep the communication lines open so we’re pleased to support Council with this initiative.”

Meanwhile Women in Business and Regional Development Chair Jacinta Jones who was also involved with the meeting urged local businesses to get involved with the survey and continue to connect with other businesses throughout the pandemic.

“As a board we understand this is a really difficult time and we are also working really hard to ensure businesses are staying connected to provide support to one another,” Ms Jones said.

“It’s a wonderful idea that Council has developed and it is imperative we recognise and utilise our individual skillsets to support each other and work together during the crisis.”

All local businesses are being encouraged to complete the short survey which is accessible online at the ‘Our City, Our Response’ portal until Friday 24 April 2020.

“The survey is not intended to be cumbersome as we understand businesses are already facing a lot of pressure, however the more information provided the better understanding Council will have of how we can work together towards recovery,” Mayor Martin said.

“Local business is the very fabric of our city and as a community and Council we must continue to support them however we can throughout this health and economic crisis.”

Stay up-to-date with City of Mount Gambier’s response to COVID-19 at www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au/covid-19