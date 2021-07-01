Council Set To Launch The Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Plan

The Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Town will be launched at a community briefing in the Naracoorte Town Hall at 7pm on Tuesday 13th July.



The Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Plan outlines a 10-year program for the rejuvenation of the town centre and presents a significant opportunity to transition the town from a service centre to a thriving economic and community hub for people that live in and visit the local area.



Development of the plan began in late 2020 as identified in Council’s 2016-2026 Strategic Plan and it was endorsed in June 2021 following extensive community and stakeholder engagement.



In October 2020, Holmes Dyer, of Adelaide, was awarded the contract to develop and deliver the Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Plan.



The Managing Director of Holmes Dyer, Helen Dyer, will summarise the main aspects of the Rejuvenation Plan at the upcoming community briefing.



Initial stages of the plan include:



• Establishing a Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Working Group to involve key stakeholders in an implementation leadership role.

• Introducing a 40 km/h slow speed zone across the town centre.

• Activating the Town Squares to provide more facilities, features, uses and shade.

• Reconfiguring the traffic flow in the town centre to increase parking, including formalising long-vehicle parking.

• Redeveloping Ormerod Street as a shared environment to provide a ‘pedestrian prioritised environment’.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registrations are encouraged for the community briefing by emailing [email protected]



You can read through the Naracoorte Town Centre Rejuvenation Plan on Council’s Your Say website at www.yoursay.naracoortelucindale.sa.gov.au