Councils Great Northern Clean Up event on Saturday
You Must Register
Councils Great Northern Clean Up event on Saturday, September 12, 2020, will be restricted to prearranged groups only.
This is due to Clean Up Australia’s COVID-19 Safe Plan. All groups must be registered with Clean Up Australia, have a maximum of 10 people per site, and adhere to social distancing requirements.
If you or a group are interested in cleaning up a site in the Mackay region, please register on the Clean Up Australia Day website www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/gncu2020.