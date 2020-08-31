Councils Great Northern Clean Up event on Saturday, September 12, 2020, will be restricted to prearranged groups only.

This is due to Clean Up Australia’s COVID-19 Safe Plan. All groups must be registered with Clean Up Australia, have a maximum of 10 people per site, and adhere to social distancing requirements.

If you or a group are interested in cleaning up a site in the Mackay region, please register on the Clean Up Australia Day website www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/gncu2020.