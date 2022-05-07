Counting The Cost Of Pandemic Fatigue

Since the start of 2022 Covid has become the second leading cause of death after cancer in Australia, with more people dying this year with the virus than in the past two years combined.

Data released by Australian Bureau of Statistics last week, revealed deaths in January were 22 per cent higher than the historical average.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

While daily numbers remain in the tens of thousands, health experts warn of looming cases of long Covid and developing mutations.

At the same time, Australia has lifted most pandemic health restrictions, driving a sense that the pandemic is over as we learn to 'live with the virus'.

Moving forward, experts are calling for improved public communication around which health measures are most important to maintain, even if they are no longer mandatory.

Public health and research data analytics expert at the University of Canberra, Dr Danish Ahmad, expects Covid will remain the second leading cause of death until the end of winter.

Dr Ahmad warns Covid-aware behaviours’ will improve Australia's pandemic outcomes.

“Covid fatigue seems to have set in with reduced reporting by the media and officials and also a general sense of exhaustion by the public,” he told The Australian.

“We must remember that Covid is very much around us … and while newer recent strains here may be less fatal, this is likely to change as it is in the virus’s nature to mutate to a more virulent strain. In the interim, safe, and cost-effective Covid-safe behaviours, especially appropriate mask-wearing, need to be highlighted and encouraged.” - Dr Ahmad

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 9,243

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 275 / 11

Northern Territory

New cases: 298

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 36 / 3

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 975

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,662

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 454 / 12

New South Wales

New cases: 11,671

Covid-related deaths: 19

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,481 / 54

Victoria

New cases: 9,365

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 494 / 35

South Australia

New cases: 3,304

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 214 / 13

Tasmania

New cases: 903

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 48 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,745

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 339 / 15

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.