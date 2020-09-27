Country Music Leads The Nominations For 2020 Billboard Awards

Country music is well and truly leading the pack for the 2020 Billboard Award nominations this year.



Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Billy Ray Cyrus are all leading the pack, with Triple M Country favourite's Dan + Shay and Luke Combs all getting great recognition.



See the country nominations:

Top Artist: Taylor Swift

Top New Artist: Lil Nas X

Billboard Chart Achievement Award: Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist: Lil Nas X

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/ Group: Dan + Shay

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: Lil Nas X

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Lil Nas X

Top Song Sales Artist: Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift

Top Country Artists: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/ Group: Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion

Top Country Tour: Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, George Strait

Top Billboard 200 Album: Taylor Swift "Lover"

Top Country Album: Kane Brown "Experiment", Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get", Maren Morris "Girl", Thomas Rhett "Centre Point Road", Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me

Top 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Top Collaboration: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours", Maren Morris "The Bones", Old Dominion "One Man Band", Blake Shelton "God's Country", Morgan Wallen "Whiskey Glasses".



Check the full list of nominations here





Catch up on the Best Bits from Triple M Country:

