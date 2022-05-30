Couple Attacked By Woman Who Broke Into Their Townsville Home

A woman has been arrested by police after allegedly breaking into the home of a couple in their 60’s before assaulting them.

Police were called out to a Kings Road home following reports a 47-year-old woman had caused destruction to numerous vehicles and had broken into a home at around 1:45PM.

The couple’s neighbours contacted the 61-year-old owner of the house after the house alarm went off.

The 61-year-old and his 63-year-old wife arrived home before the 47-year-old woman attacked them.

The couple were able to subdue the woman who proceeded to bite, kick and punch them.

Queensland Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested the Caboolture woman.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the both homeowners required medical treatment following the attack.

“The woman had allegedly caused damage to multiple items of property within the house,” she said.

“Both victims were transported to TUH for further medical attention.”

The woman has since been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, one count of burglary and one count of wilful damage.

The 47-year-old is set to face Townsville Magistrates Court today.

